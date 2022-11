EATON — Eaton UCC will host Christian musician, Jimmy Dooley for a Sunday morning concert on Sunday, Nov. 27, at 10:30 a.m. The church is located at 113 W. Decatur St. in Eaton. The concert is free but a free will offering will be taken to support Dooley’s ministry.

Jimmy Dooley https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/11/web1_eaton_ucc.jpg Jimmy Dooley