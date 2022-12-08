West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Ralph Lunsford, Heidi Sollenberger, Alexis Spencer, Mindy Daniel, Bob Fischer, Peggy Burke, Becky Lynn Thompson, Nancy Wright, Dana Hora, Curtis Early, Claire Napier, Rex Wysong, Brandon Henemyre, Tracy Johnson, Madison Linder, Jean Beneke, Michele Roell, Tommy Byrd.

Anniversaries this week: Jim and Shirley Jellison.

AKS Nut Sale

Alpha Kappa Sorority is taking orders for this year’s fresh fall harvest of nuts. Place your order today for 16oz. bags of unsalted pecans (pieces or halves), English walnuts, whole almonds or whole cashews for $11 each. For just $14, any variety of nuts can be candied with our special recipe. The result is a crunchy, sweet, delicious treat. Customers use them in recipes, as baked-good toppers, holiday snack mix add-ins, or to eat by the handful. Place your order by email with your name and contact information to [email protected], [email protected], [email protected] or you can text or call an order with name and contact information to either 937-336-2027, or 937-2484166. Confirmation of your order will be sent to you within two business days.

BINGO

The West Alexandria Fire Dept. BINGO takes place every Thursday. Doors open at 5 p.m. with open seating; first come, first served. Early Bird Games start at 6 p.m. to help those coming after work. All players must be 18 or over. We have several progressive games going on at 25 E. Dayton Street.

Venison for Food Banks

The Venison for Food Banks of Preble County program is on-going. Anyone who takes a deer can donate all or part of the meat for the Foodbanks. We have sponsors who will take care of the processing fees. You may contact Brad Turner, Preble County Game Warden, or Curtis Early from Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club at 937-533-3226.

Library News

Kids, teens and adults can pick up a Weekly Grab and Go Kit to complete at the library or take home and finish later.

The Magnet of the Month theme for November is a dinosaur. Pick up your Magnet of the Month punch card. After you complete your magnet, bring it, or a picture of it, to show us in order to get your card stamped. Collect all 12 punches to be entered into our grand prize drawing at 16 N. Main St.

Coffeehouse Conversations

Kierston’s Coffeestop, located at 12 S. Main Street, is hosting Coffeehouse Conversations every Monday evening from 7-8 p.m. Everyone is invited to stop in for complimentary coffee, a cookie, or baked-good. Bring a friend and pull up a chair for an open, honest, and friendly conversation about faith, life, and today’s social issues and how they relate to the Bible, with a local pastor.

Foodbank

The Foodbank continues to be open regular hours from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Wednesdays at St. John Church, 20 E. South Street. Contact the Foodbank at 839-1615 for additional information. Anyone in need of food may come to the Foodbank and remain outside in your vehicle. We are thankful for the continuing support of our community and look forward to serving you.

CCC Community Remembrance Candlelight Service

Join Community Christian Church on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 6 p.m. as we celebrate Christmas by remembering those loved ones who have died. Whether you lost a loved one this year or years ago, join us as we honor and remember their lives and their legacies. All are welcome. For special recognition of your loved one during the service, please email your loved one’s date of birth and death, along with a photo and loved one’s name, to [email protected] by Dec. 4, or drop your photo off at the church. For additional information, call 937-839-4988 or stop by the church at 11 Dorsey Akers Drive.

St. John Church

We offer in-person worship every Sunday at 10a.m. at 20 E. South St. Visit our website, www.stjohnwestalex.net.

Church of the Brethren

Join us for socially-distanced services on Sundays at 10:30a.m. in person, on 99.5FM in the church parking lot at 22 E. Oak St., or live on the WACOB Facebook page.

St. John Lutheran, Ingomar

Worship takes place on Sundays at 9 a.m. at 2139 Enterprise Rd. The third Saturday of each month, Saint John gathers for the sleep mat project at 9 a.m. The group uses plastic grocery bags and crochets the material into sleep mats for the homeless. For more information, call 937-839-4350.

St. John Ingomar will offer Holden evening prayer services throughout the season of advent every Wednesday at 7 p.m. To discover more about Holden services visit the following web address: YouTube.com/watch?v=q8wJsVDmXYM.

A Christmas Eve Candlelight Serviceof lessons and carols will begin at 7 p.m.

There will be no service on Sunday, Dec. 25. Services resume Sunday, Jan. 1 at 10a.m.. The third Saturday of each month, St. John gathers for the Sleep Mat Project at 9 a.m. The group uses plastic grocery bags and crochets the material into sleep mats for the homeless. For questions call 937-839-4350.

Salem Lutheran Church

Salem Kids, for children ages preschool through sixth grade meets on Wednesdays. Join us for dinner at 6 p.m. and children’s programming from 6:30-7:30 p.m. for fun, games, songs and Bible stories every Wednesday.

The Women will be sponsoring the Adopt-A-Family project for local families in need. Please have your gifts back under the tree tagged and wrapped no later than Dec. 14. Monetary donations will be used to buy food items or gifts. Checks should be made to SWNALC. Contact Debbie Meyers at 937-336-2833.

A sock and mitten tree will be in the church library. When you shop for cold weather items, please consider picking up extra socks, mittens, or gloves for area children in need.

The women provide a meal to the Homeless Shelter in Eaton on the fourth Monday of every month.

Men’s Breakfast and Bible Study group meets at 7:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall every third Saturday, next on Nov. 19.

High School and Middle School Bible Study takes place every Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday School takes place at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday Worship Service at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday at 70 E. Dayton Street. Sunday services are live-streamed on YouTube at Salem Lutheran Church – West Alexandria.

Pastor Dan’s Bible Study meets Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. in the church lounge or via Zoom.

Coups for Troops accepts your unwanted coupons to be sent to Commissaries overseas where they are accepted up to 2 months past expiration. Place them in the Church Library basket or contact Linda Wick. Please no local restaurants or pet supply coupons.