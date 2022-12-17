Tackling challenging conversations about dementia

DAYTON — The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter will host an in-person educational program in Kettering offering guidance on how to approach difficult conversations about memory concerns.

The program, Dementia Conversations, is being offered free to the community and will be held from 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Dayton Metro Library – Wilmington-Stroop Branch, located at 3980 Wilmington Pike in Kettering.

Pre-registration is required. To register for this program, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.

“It can be incredibly difficult to approach a loved one to discuss signs of memory loss,” said Dayna Ritchey, program director for the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley and Cincinnati Chapters. “This program will help you start those conversations, and will provide you with information on what decisions are important to make now for your family.”

It’s important to speak up when someone is showing signs of dementia, but conversations with family about changing behaviors can often be challenging and uncomfortable. This program provides tips for breaking the ice with your family so you can address some of the most common issues that are difficult to discuss: going to the doctor for a diagnosis or medical treatment, deciding when to stop driving, and making legal and financial plans for future care.

“Although it’s not easy to have these conversations, the best time to start making these important decisions is as early as possible,” Ritchey said. “Join us to learn how to get started, and to find support along the way.”

There were 421,000 people caring for 220,000 Ohioans age 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s disease in 2021, according to the Alzheimer’s Association “2022 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures.” The number of Ohioans living with Alzheimer’s is expected to increase to 225,000 by 2025.

Those concerned about themselves or a loved one can contact the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter office at 937-291-3332 to schedule a care consultation with a social worker who can offer connections to local resources that can help.