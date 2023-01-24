Lewisburg Parker Hannifin holding Jan. 23 blood drive

LEWISBURG — January Blood Donor Awareness Month is a critical time to donate. Help the regional blood supply and enter the drawing to win $50 gift cards by donating at the Parker Hannifin Lewisburg community blood drive Monday, Jan. 23, from noon to 4 p.m. at 700 W. Cumberland St., Lewisburg.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the special edition “Give Blood, Give Love” long-sleeve, hoodie t-shirt and will be automatically entered in the Super Bowl LVII drawing to win a $50 gift card. Everyone who registers to donate with CBC Jan. 16 thru Jan. 31 is entered in the drawing and there will be 57 winners selected.

CBC is in low supply of type O and B negative blood. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call 937-461-3220, or use the new Donor Time app.

National Blood Donor Awareness Month was proclaimed in 1969 to thank donors and encourage more donations during the winter months when the holidays, severe weather and seasonal illness make it difficult to maintain a sufficient blood supply.