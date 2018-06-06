Genealogy fair to highlight area resources

EATON — The Preble County Room, Preble County District Library’s genealogy department, will host over 20 area resources for genealogy and local history research. On Saturday, June 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., these organizations and individuals will be at 450 S. Barron St. in Eaton.

This is the first year of the Genealogy and History Fair, and it came from an idea to help local genealogists and researchers find information. To visit each of these organizations from southwest Ohio and southeast Indiana would take much time, but the Preble County Room Supervisor Angie Getter had the idea to bring the resources to a single spot.

“People will get an idea of where they might find information relevant to their genealogy or local history research without having to travel all around the area,” Getter said. “With one visit to our genealogy fair, you’ll have a list of places and how they might be able to help your research.”

The event will also help the local history organizations get to know what information is available in the area, and another aim is to foster a good working environment between these organizations.

Participating organizations and individuals include: Preble County Room, Preble County Historical Society, West Alexandria Archive, Smith Library of Regional History, Cincinnati Colony of the Mayflower Descendants of Ohio, Butler County, Ohio Genealogical Society, Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society, Camden Archives, Lewisburg Bicentennial Committee, Preble County Genealogical Society, Preble County Daughters of the American Revolution, Camden Bicentennial Committee, Wayne County, Indiana Genealogical Society, Morrisson-Reeves Library (Richmond, Indiana), MidPointe Library, Curtis Hodson, Rachel Davidson, Preble County District Library Youth Department, Brethren Heritage Center, Hopewell Church, Bunker Hill House, Montgomery County Genealogical Society, Brookville Historical Society, Abbottsville Monuments and Greenville Public Library.

The event will also have food available for purchase from Adam’s Rib Barbecue and Ullery’s Ice Cream, and activities for kids by Rachel Davidson and the Preble County District Library Youth Department. DNA kits from Ancestry.com and 23andMe will also be up for a raffle drawing.

The Preble County Room plans to make the Genealogy and History Fair an annual event, bringing in some new organizations each year.

The Genealogy and History Fair will take place outdoors. There’s a rain date scheduled for July 14.