MS Music Festival this summer

PREBLE COUNTY — There will be a Multiple Sclerosis Music Festival held Saturday, June 23 ,at the Preble County Fairgrounds in Eaton. The event will be held from 6-10 p.m. at Bruner Arena and will feature Kelly Crank, Run River Blend, and Ashley Taylor.

All proceeds will benefit the National Multiple Sclerosis Society Ohio Valley Chapter Preble County.

This is an all-ages event with tickets, including 10 raffle tickets, for a $10 donation.

At this point, Preble County organizer Tanya Oglesby is seeking sponsors for the event. If interested in becoming an event sponsor, contact Oglesby at 937-533-7743.