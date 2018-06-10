PC auditor issues report

EATON — Preble County Auditor Lavon Wright released her monthly financial report on Tuesday, June 5.

According to Wright, during the month of April, the county’s general fund receipts totaled $899,854.04.

Sales tax revenue for April totaled $412,783.50 from February sales, Wright reported. Local Taxation totaled $217,286.94, charges for services were at $73,783.51, interest was at $28,020.47, fines and forfeitures were at $3,305.60, and other receipts were $10,067.37. Casino tax for the month of April was $128,021.76.

According to Wright, the 1-mill conveyance fee totaled $9,447.10 and expenditures for the month was $22,000.

Expenditures

April general fund disbursements totaled $1,021,010.17, according to Wright. Salaries, PERS and Medicare disbursements were $432,907.34. Transfers for the month included $88,000 to Soil & Water, $325 to TASC, and $16,250 to Engineer.

Total expenditures were $1,021,010.17, and included supplies ($24,648.10); equipment ($123,425.45); health insurance ($89,458.02); contract services ($203,449.84); gasoline ($5,201.58); travel, advertising/printing and other expenses ($19,489.67).

According to Wright, the general fund began 2018 with a balance of $5,641,243.33, and ended the month of April with $6,250,654.36.

Expenditures for the month were more than what they were in 2017 by $127,147.84, with supplies down by $23,075.01, contracted services up by $89,244.06, other expenses down by $18,174.92, and equipment up by $105,249.21.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

