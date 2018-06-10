Day of Action to be held

PREBLE COUNTY —

United Way of the Greater Dayton Area is looking for Preble County volunteers for the Day of Action.

Individuals and organizations both are invited to take part. Day of Action is set for Friday, June 22, in multiple locations across Preble County.

Day of Action is an annual invitation to mobilizes individuals and organizations around the world to LIVE UNITED and take action within their community through service. Contact the Preble County United Way office at 937-456-7174 to learn more and get involved.