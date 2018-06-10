News briefs

Fish fry

The Independent Order of Odd Fellows Eden Lodge 147, located at 104 East Franklin St. Gratis, will hold a fish fry on Saturday, June 9, open to the public at 6 p.m.

YWCA Girls LEAD!

The YWCA will be hosting two sessions of summer day camps for girls ages 11-14, at Eaton First Church of the Nazarene. Campers will discover new talents, build life skills, and thrive in an all-girl environment led by strong female staff and mentors. The first session will be held from June 11-22, with the second July 16-27. All camps run Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Camp costs $150 per person, with sibling discounts and need-based financial aid available. If interested, contact Courtney Griffith at 937-336-5859 or cgriffith@ywcadayton.org.

Day of Action

United Way of the Greater Dayton Area is looking for Preble County volunteers for the Day of Action. Individuals and organizations both are invited to take part. Day of Action is set for Friday, June 22, in multiple locations across Preble County. Day of Action is an annual invitation to mobilizes individuals and organizations around the world to LIVE UNITED and take action within their community through service. Contact the Preble County United Way office at 937-456-7174 to learn more and get involved.

PS Audit Report available

State auditors have completed their audit of the FY 17 financial records of Preble Shawnee Local Schools. A copy of the audit report is available for public inspection in the Treasurer’s Office of Preble Shawnee Local Schools located at 124 Bloomfield St., Camden, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

TVCLSD summer schedule

The Twin Valley Community Local Schools will be operating on an extended day/shortened workweek schedule through Aug. 3. Hours of operation will be 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and the building will be closed on Friday. Regular hours of operation will resume on Monday, Aug. 6. The TVS Elementary, Middle and High School office will work on limited hours starting June 18-July 31. For more information or questions, call the district office at 937-839-4688.

TCN summer schedule

Tri-County North Local Schools will be operating on an extended day/shortened week work schedule this summer. Through July 26, the hours of operation will be 6 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, with the exception of the week of July 4. The week of July 4, the hours of operation will be 6 a.m.-2 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. The school will be closed on Wednesday, July 4, due to the holiday. The building will be closed every Friday except July 6. Regular hours of operation will resume on Monday, July 30. Call the district office at 937-962-2671 with questions.

TVCLSD meetings

The Twin Valley Community Local School Board of Education has announced its monthly meetings will be held the fourth Monday of each month, in the Twin Valley South Media Center at 6 p.m. Exception is the November/December meeting, which will be held on Monday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m. The 2018 meeting dates are June 25, July 23, Aug. 27, Sept.24, Oct. 22 and Dec. 3.

Tornado siren testing

Monthly testing of tornado sirens countywide will be done on the first Wednesday of each month, through November, weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather on that day, sirens will not be tested.