Bridges, Bikes and Blues set for Saturday, June 16

EATON — Preble County Historical Society’s annual Bridges, Bikes & Blues Covered Bridge Tour is slated for Saturday, June 16.

Starting from the PCHS historic property, (7693 Swartsel Rd, Eaton) riders will embark on a 75-mile scenic ride which will end back at the Preble County Historical Society. Everyone is invited to come enjoy the live music, the beer garden, food and merchandise vendors and more.

Registration begins at 11 a.m. The first roll-out is at 1:30 p.m. Pre-registration is available at preblecountyhistoricalsociety.org and is $25. The day of the event is $35.

Live music and food service will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Preble County Historical Society. Jay Jesse Johnson and The Worley Boys will be performing. Evening music is free and open to the public.

For additional information, call 937-787-4256. For further updates, visit www.preblecountyhistoricalsociety.org, or follow PCHS on Facebook.

