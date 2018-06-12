Business Walk reaches out to local owners

PREBLE COUNTY — On Thursday, May 17, the City of Eaton, the Village of Lewisburg and the Preble County Development Partnership (PCDP,) in cooperation with several BusinessFirst! regional partners, coordinated a Community Business Walk.

Representatives from the City of Eaton, the Village of Lewisburg, the PCDP, OhioMeansJobs, Preble County Chamber of Commerce, Preble County Commissioners, Montgomery County Economic Development Office, and other regional resource partners canvassed the community to speak with business owners and managers.

“The purpose of the Business Walk is to have personal conversations about opportunities or obstacles facing these local businesses and to provide them with possible resources and assistance to address their individual needs and to help them succeed and grow their business,” PCDP Executive Director Brenda Latanza said.

“We also made sure to thank the business owners we met for choosing to open and operate their businesses in Preble County,” Preble County Chamber Executive Director Leslie Collins added. “Participating in the Business Walk allowed us to reach out to several new businesses, and catch up with others who are more established, to let them know there are lots of resources available to help them, both locally and on a regional and state level.”

BusinessFirst! is a retention and expansion program which gives a business owner a single point of contact for a wide range of assistance available from local, county, regional, state and federal agencies. For additional information, contact the PCDP at 937-456-2757.

