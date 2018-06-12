Preble Democrat Picnic to feature candidates for Ohio Statehouse

EATON — The Democratic candidates for state representative and state senator representing Preble County will be the featured speakers at the 2018 annual picnic of the Preble County Democratic Party on Wednesday, June 20, at the Eaton Youth Center.

Dan Foley, current Montgomery County commissioner, is the Democratic candidate for Ohio House District 43. Paul Bradley, director of government relations at Antioch University, is running for Ohio Senate District 5.

The Democrat picnic this year will be from 6-8 p..m. at the Eaton Youth Center, corner Decatur Street and Seven Mile Drive.

As usual the format is a carry-in buffet. The Democrat Party will provide fried chicken and drinks. Families are asked to bring at least one covered dish or dessert. Each family also is responsible for its own plates, cups, silver (or plastic) ware, or other eating utensils.

In addition to the featured candidate speakers, the agenda will include circulating sign-up sheets for working at the Preble County Fair and serving as ushers for grandstand events at the fair.

Those planning to attend should contact Stan Spencer by e-mail at Pooch04@Yahoo.com, or Ginny Weiler by phone at 452-1624 with a count of the number of persons in their group.