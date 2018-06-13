First Missionary Baptist blood drive, June 18

LEWISBURG — Donors can help “Build a Better Blood Supply” this summer and get a chance to win a home improvement make-over by supporting the First Missionary Baptist Church of Lewisburg community blood drive Monday, June 18, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room, 608 N. Commerce St., Lewisburg.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the patriotic “Earn Your Stars and Stripes — Donate Blood” t-shirt. Everyone 18 and older will be automatically entered in the Community Blood Center “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive” drawing to win a $5,000 home improvement gift card.

Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

The “Earn Your Stars and Stripes” t-shirt is bright blue with white lettering and the red CBC blood drop logo. It’s free to everyone who registers to donate from June 11 through July 21 at a CBC Donor Center or most CBC mobile blood drives.