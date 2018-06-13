MVCAP in need of volunteers to help young people make difference in others’ lives

EATON — Miami Valley Community Action Partnership (Miami Valley CAP) is taking a hands-on approach to home repair for low-income, elderly, and disabled residents of Preble County this summer.

Through a partnership with the faith-based Group Cares organization’s WorkCamps program, which brings teenagers together to serve individuals and communities nationwide, Miami Valley CAP intends to establish up to 30 worksites at homes in need of assistance. These upgrades include installing ramps, handrails, rebuilding porches, painting and more.

However, Miami Valley CAP is in need of 30 to 40 volunteers beginning July 13, to assist with the project. Volunteer duties from July 13-19, include counting materials and meeting with residents at the worksites. Volunteers are also needed from July 20-23 to deliver snacks to the worksites.

Finally, 10 to 20 volunteers are needed to assist the construction teams and oversee the work being done.

CAP Preble County Director, Janelle Caron, is eager to begin work.

“We are excited to promote our various programs to our rural county service areas and make a difference in the lives of Preble County residents. The smallest home repair, from exterior painting to the construction of a wheelchair ramp to improve accessibility to the home, can make a huge difference in the lives of our residents,” Caron said.

Volunteers interested in participating in, or needing more information regarding this rewarding event, can contact Miami Valley CAP’s Preble County office in Eaton at 937-456-2800.