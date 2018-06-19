2018 Jr. Fair royalty named

CAMDEN — Cole Whitesell and Chyann Kendel were named 2018 Junior Fair King and Queen during the contest held Saturday, June 16.

First Runner-Up King and Queen were Andrew Millhouse and Alisha Rader. Second Runner-Up King and Queen were Nathan Henning and Katelyn Niehaus.

This year’s ceremony was hosted by 2017 Junior Fair King and Queen Hunter Owens and Gabbi Cooper. Judges included: 2015 Preble County Junior Fair Queen Savannah Reece, Miami University Loan Counselor Kent Marshall, and 2017 Franklin County Junior Fair King Carson Fulks.

Selection of the King and Queen is based on criteria including activities, their essay, an advisor evaluation, and personal interview/poise and appearance.

The competition for Junior Fair King and Queen was tight, but Whitesell and Kendel prevailed.

Whitesell, 18, was representing Dixon Township Swine 4-H Club and Eaton MVCTC FFA Chapter. He is the son of Gregory and Heather Whitesell.

“It is truly a blessing that I get to represent Preble County as the 2018 Fair King,” Whitesell said. “It is something that I really look forward to doing. A lot of my friends have become Fair King. When I was a 4-H camper, some of my fellow counselors became Fair King. That is something I have always wanted to be. It is something I am proud and excited to do.

“This is my first year running. I decided to run because it is my last year in 4-H and I wanted to go out with another memory and experience. I had never been to a royalty contest before, and now I am really glad I participated. I am really looking forward to this year, especially the friendships I will make with other people on court. This is going to be an adventure this year, a lot of fun and I am very excited.”

Kendel, 17, was representing Monroe Better Livestock 4-H Club and Twin Valley South MVCTC FFA. Kendel is the daughter of Chuck and Tere Kendel.

“I feel really good being able to represent Preble County at different fairs and to be involved in my own fair. I look forward to meeting new people and to all the experiences this journey will bring. I ran last year and was the Second Runner-Up and the year before that I was Rabbit Queen,” Chyann Kendel said.

“To be crowned Fair Queen is something I have worked towards since I was younger. It is nice to see the older member be a mentor to you and I look forward to do that with all the younger generations I speak to this year. I am most looking forward to visiting the other fairs for free and enjoying their food, because I know fair food is probably the best part of fair.”

First Runner-Up King Andrew Millhouse, 15, was representing Bouncing Bunnies 4-H Club. He is the son of Richard and Christy Millhouse.

First Runner-Up Queen Alisha Rader, 17, was representing the All-Star Livestock 4-H Club and the Eaton MVCTC FFA. She is the daughter of Kenny and Rebecca Rader.

Second Runner-Up King Nathan Henning, 17, was representing Dixon Township Swine 4-H Club and National Trail MVCTC FFA Chapter. He is the son of Mike and Becky Henning.

Second Runner-Up Queen Katelyn Niehaus, 17, was representing the Spic-N-Span Pots-N-Pans and Somers Super Beef 4-H Clubs and the Eaton MVCTC FFA Chapter. She is the daughter of Harold and Suzanne Niehaus.

Other candidates for Junior Fair Queen included: Jessica Chappell, Madison Kesler, Rachael Kimball, Jasmine Mabry, Alexis McCain, Catie Millhouse, Kelsie Shafer, and Macel Stowers.

For the second year in a row, Macel Stowers was crowned Miss Congeniality. She was also crowned Pork Queen. Stowers, 17, was representing Monroe Better Livestock and the National Trail MVCTC FFA. She is the daughter of Kandi Stowers of New Paris and Mark Stowers of Middletown.

Other candidates for Pork Queen included: Cheyenne Baker, Faith Estep, and Harlie Turpin.

2018 Beef Queen is Leslie Burger, who was representing Somers Super Beef 4-H Club and is the daughter of Rodney and Gail Burger.

Other candidates for Beef Queen included: Alyssa Earich and Jamie Grill.

2018 Dairy Princess is Audra Burger, who was representing Somers Super Beef 4-H Club and is the daughter of Rodney and Gail Burger.

2018 Goat King is Austin Baker, who was representing Preble County Livestock 4-H Club and is the son of Amber and Jimmy Kimball.

2018 Goat Queen is Faith Estep, who was representing Lewisburg Blue Ribbon 4-H Club and is the daughter of Rick and Sheri Estep.

Other candidates for Goat Queen included: Kara Burton, Hannah Farley, and Alexis McCain.

2018 Horse Queen is Deborah Tombragel, who represented Boots, Chaps and Cowboy Hats 4-H Club and is the granddaughter of Daryl and Deborah Bundy.

Other candidates for Horse Queen included: Lakota Bradley, Hannah Farley, and Jasmine Mabry.

2018 Horse Princess is Izzie O’Connor, who represented Just Horsin Around 4-H Club and is the daughter of Brian and Joni O’Connor.

Bailey Garnett also competed for Horse Princess.

2018 Horse Prince is Haven Johnson, who was representing Blazin Saddles 4-H Club and is the son of Terry and Nichole Johnson.

Kaleb Mabry also competed for Horse Prince.

2018 Lamb/Wool Queen is Kara Burton, who was representing All-Star Livestock and is the daughter of Bruce and Audrey Burton.

Other candidates for Lamb/Wool Queen included: Jamie Grill and Alisha Rader.

2018 Nutrition/Textiles/Arts Queen is Kelsie Shafer, who was representing Spic-N-Span Pots-N-Pans and is the daughter of Jeff and Susan Shafer.

Other candidates for Nutrition/Textiles/Arts Queen included: Madison Kesler, Kacy Osswald, and Madeline Wright.

Rebecca Wright was crowned Poultry Queen. She was representing Spic N Span Pots N Pans 4-H Club and is the daughter of Bryan and Beth Wright.

Sonja Friend also ran for Poultry Queen.

Landon Owens was named Rabbit King. He was representing Bouncing Bunnies 4-H Club and is the son of Aaron and Amy Owens.

Harlie Turpin was crowned Rabbit Queen. She was representing Preble County Livestock 4-H Club and the Preble Shawnee FFA Chapter. She is the daughter of Robert Turpin and Wendy Buckley.

Other candidates for Rabbit Queen included: Jessica Chappell, Samantha Gramaglia, Chyann Kendel, and Rebecca Wright.

The 2018 Royalty Committee included: Co-Chair Alisha Rader, Co-Chair Jamie Grill, Carley Asher, Chyann Kendel, Adult Adviser Kim Fields, Adult Adviser McKenna Marshall, and Adult Adviser Hunter Owens.

The Committee thanks the following 2018 Donors: Eaton Floral, Elizabeth Fields Constable 2005 Preble County Pork Queen, Lon and Kay Swihart, Monroe Better Livestock 4-H Club, Preble County Horse Adviser Committee, Preble County Pork Festival Board of Directors, Quality Tile & Drainage System, LLC, Somers Super Beef, Spic N Span Pots N Pans 4-H Club, Tonya Clark, and Your Flower Shop.

The Committee also thanked the following individuals or organizations for their assistance: Preble Shawnee High School, Ami Stevenson, Aubrey Stevenson, Beth Waggoman, Preble County Ag Society, Senior Fair Board, Nancy Tilton and Christy Millhouse, The Register-Herald, McKenna Marshall, Spic N Span Pots N Pans 4-H Club, and Lon and Kay Swihart.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

