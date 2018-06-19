ACS benefit concert to be held

WEST ALEXANDRIA — A Midnight Ramble for the Cure will be held on Saturday, June 23, starting at noon at 4140 Conley Drive, West Alexandria. This free event features Matt Clarkson, A Voice of your Own, Tyler Michael Walton, Larry Wayt, Mr. Jones & Me, Mike Ross, Todd the Fox, Willow Grove, a silent auction, free camping, food and drinks, and a 50/50 raffle. All proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society.

Matt Dillman started A Midnight Ramble for the Cure, because he was part of a research program between Ohio State and the American Cancer Society. Dillman had been diagnosed with cancer, but the type was unclear. He did not have much hope at that point.

Now that he is healed, he wants to give back and save a life. The concert is free, however donations are welcome and everything goes to the American Cancer Society. There will be a food truck and different vendors set up selling items. Campers are welcome.