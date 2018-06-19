MS music festival to be held

EATON — Preble County will have its very own music festival on Saturday, June 23, this one to benefit the National Multiple Sclerosis Society Ohio Valley Chapter Preble County. The music festival will be held at the Preble County Fairgrounds in Eaton from 6-10 p.m. at Bruner Arena.

The festival will feature Kelly Crank from Camden, Rum River Blend from Troy, and Ashley Taylor from Nashville.

This is an all-ages event with tickets, including 10 raffle tickets, for a $10 donation.