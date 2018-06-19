Area veteran recognized

EATON —To celebrate Memorial Day, Eaton Veteran Robert Kelley was presented with an American and Marine Flag to honor him for his service. The flags now wave proudly in his front yard, as a tribute to a man who was willing to sacrifice his life for the freedoms the country promises.

He said, “This means the world to me. I am so proud and I thank all my brothers in arms, both branches of the VFW and American Legion. I am proud to be an American and I want us all to remember our fallen on Memorial Day, because they paid the price.

“I want God to bless our country and all of our military.”

Robert Kelley (left) pictured with VFW Post 8066 Senior Vice Commander Jan Gant (right) after he was presented with an American and Marine Flag to honor his service. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/06/web1_VFW.jpg Robert Kelley (left) pictured with VFW Post 8066 Senior Vice Commander Jan Gant (right) after he was presented with an American and Marine Flag to honor his service.

