Gratis planning Kids Day Out

GRATIS — The Village of Gratis is working on planning a Kid’s Day Out to bring baseball back to the village. The event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 11, with the celebrations beginning at 1 p.m.

Currently, the village has a small ball park, but officials want to improve it and use the park in rotation with the Preble Shawnee Boosters Club. Council will be hosting a groundbreaking with different representatives from the Gratis community.

According to organizers, the renovated ball park will be open for next year’s season.

On Saturday, Aug. 11, there will be numerous activities for children, such as snow cones and bounce houses. There will be giveaways for the kids, including bike and school supply giveaways. Different performers will be providing music for the festival.

It will be a day of food, music, and fun for kids and families before school begins, all in the hopes of bringing ball back to Gratis.

For more information on how to volunteer or help out, contact Donna Waller at 937-475-3854 or Robin Richardson at 937-681-1099.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

