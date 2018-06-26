Senior edition

EATON — The senior center will be closed, Wednesday, July 4.

Breakfast Bingo: Friday, July 6, we will have our monthly breakfast bingo at The Grange. Call to RSVP, 937-456-4947.

Birthday Bash: We are celebrating July’s birthdays on Wednesday, July 18 at 1:30. Join us for cupcakes, and trivia!

Make you own ice cream: Friday, July 13, at 1:30 p.m..

Senior Scams: Join us Tuesday, July 17, at 2 p.m., when the Ohio Attorney General’s Office comes in and speaks to us about senior scams.

Lunch with Jake: Jake Dailey is a volunteer with the U.S. Veterans Administration. “Lunch with Jake” is an opportunity for veterans to ask questions and get information about services available through the Veterans Administration while enjoying lunch in the Decade’s Diner at the Preble County Activities Center, located at 800 East St. Clair Street in Eaton. Jake also has a lot of knowledge about Preble County. In addition, Jake wants input about possible trips that would be of interest to men. He will also provide information about activities at the Senior Activities Center that would be of interest to men. “Lunch with Jake” will take place the 2nd and 4th Monday of every month, from 11:00-1:00.

The Northern Connection “Lunch & Learn”: The Northern Connection is a partnership between the Preble County Council on Aging and the St. Paul United Methodist Church. Lunch is served at no charge (donations are welcome). Meetings are held the second Wednesday of each month at 11:30 a.m. at the St. Paul United Methodist Church, located at 301 E. Main Street in New Paris, Ohio. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information, contact the St. Paul United Methodist Church at 937-437-.8484, the Preble County Council on Aging at 937-456-4947, or visit the Northern Connection Facebook page. The next “Lunch & Learn” is July 11.

Bingo: Join us for Bingo on Tuesday, July 10, and Friday, July 20, sponsored by Genesis Healthcare and sponsored by Greenbriar

Tai Chi: We have a great new instructor, Cindy Schneider, Occupational Therapist, teaching Tai Chi with a Qi-Qong warmup. Tai Chi incorporates moves to facilitate balance, coordination, strength, endurance and memory. Classes are on Mondays from noon-1 p.m. at the senior center. Pre-registration is a must, space is limited, cost is $5 members, $15 non-members. 937-456-4947

Today’s Harvest: This business began with Harold Jordan, selling his freshly picked sweet corn, roadside in the 1980’s. Join us in learning more and purchasing seasonally fresh produce, flowers, and other gift items on Tuesday, July 24.

All activities are located at the Senior Activities Center at 800 East St. Clair St. in Eaton, unless otherwise mentioned in the post. Like our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ or give us a call at 937-456-4947. Visit our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org. Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities.