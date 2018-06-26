Holiday events coming up across area

EATON — The annual Old Fashioned Independence Day Celebration at the Preble County Historical Society kicks off at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 1.

There will be music by the Eaton Community Band and the Eaton Community Chorus, and the Cincinnati Circus trapeze and strolling magicians return to entertain. Exhibits, children’s games, face-painting, bounce houses and food and merchandise vendors begin at 5 p.m.

The 2018 Hall of Honor induction ceremony begins at 6:30 p.m. The evening will include music by the band Flat Out and will close with fireworks.

The society is asking for $5 per car donation. All proceeds benefit the Preble County Historical Society, a non-profit organization.

From New Paris to Oxford, there are plenty of chances left next week to celebrate the Independence Day holiday, view fireworks and more.

The City of Oxford will celebrate with its annual Freedom Festival on Monday, July 2 and Tuesday, July 3. July 2 will include a parade at 6:30 p.m., with the theme “Rockin’ in the USA.” Tuesday will include activities in Oxford Community Park, food and entertainment from 6-10:30 p.m. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m. There will be a $5 fee per car for parking in OCP.

New Paris will celebrate Tuesday evening, July 3, with fireworks at Natural Springs Resort.

West Alexandria honors the Fourth of July on Wednesday, July 4, from 2-10:30 p.m., with its Party in the Park, complete with craft and food vendors. The Car, Truck, Tractor and Bike Show begins at 4 p.m. with a $10 entry fee. Lighted Parade lineup begins at 9 p.m. Fireworks will be presented at 10 p.m. at Twin Valley Schools.

The Camden Bicentennial Planning Committee will host a 200th birthday celebration at noon on July 4th at the Bicentennial Park on Central Avenue in the village, to commemorate the official recording of the town’s legal description and plot on July 4, 1818. Camden’s 200th Birthday Celebration and Pet Parade will include proclamations, viewing of a time capsule, cupcakes, new self-guided historical walking tours, bicentennial items and snacks for purchase and a pet parade (with prizes for best personality, cutest and best-dressed pets. Pets of all kinds (leashed or caged, of course) are welcome to participate with their owners. Parade line up begins at 11:30 a.m. behind Camden’s Town Hall.

Hueston Woods’ Fireworks Extravaganza will take place on Thursday, July 5. Hueston Woods is turned into a huge celebration all across the park. There are activities at the beach as well as the lodge. The fireworks are launched over Acton Lake and are viewable from the all the shore areas.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH.

