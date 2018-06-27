Arts Night Out, July 20

EATON — The Preble County Art Association (PCAA) will celebrate Art’s Night Out at the Visual Art Center, Friday, July 20, from 6-10 p.m.

This edition of the ongoing Art’s Night Out series will feature live music from The Richmond Symphony Orchestra’s Wing Walkers, live painting demos from artists, Robert Coveney, Rick Wenning, and Heidi Flory, free kids’ art activities, and RSO Instrument Exploration. Watch the world premiere of the claymation movie created by PCAA Summer Campers. Enjoy the opening for the annual PCAA Juried Exhibit show up in the gallery.

Visitors are invited to purchase woodfired pizza provided by Bella Sorella’s food truck, ice cream from Ullery’s, and beer from Warped Wing Brewery. Browse the Artist Market featuring Amy Dillon and Preble Clay Works and Apiary and Bottle Benders. Partake in professionally led art activities and create a marbled silk scarf for $30. Kids can make a fun squirt gun dyed tee shirts for $12. Paint pottery in our Clay Café with no sitting fees for the whole evening. There will be tons of fun activities and sights in both indoor and outdoor spaces.

In a special take on an old favorite, paint a beautiful canvas painting with artist, Erin Abney as part of our Unwind and Create Summer Twilight Series. This guided painting workshop is $30 and includes a beverage. Register for this workshop in advance at www.preblearts.org as space is limited.

Art’s Night Out is an interactive experience designed to combine entertainment and education of the arts. This program is generously supported by LCNB. Art’s Night Out is an important event that brings together community members, supports local businesses, and promotes the arts.

Visit www.preblearts.org for the latest specials and workshops or call 937-456-3999. The Visual Art Center is located at 601 Hillcrest Dr. in Eaton, Ohio. Summer hours are: Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. The Preble County Art Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to making art accessible to Preble County.

Visitors are invited to purchase woodfired pizza provided by Bella Sorella’s food truck, ice cream from Ullery’s, and beer from Warped Wing Brewery. Art’s Night Out is an interactive experience designed to combine entertainment and education of the arts. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/06/web1_pcaa-arts-night00005-1-.jpg Visitors are invited to purchase woodfired pizza provided by Bella Sorella’s food truck, ice cream from Ullery’s, and beer from Warped Wing Brewery. Art’s Night Out is an interactive experience designed to combine entertainment and education of the arts.