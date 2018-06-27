John Christman awarded scholarship

EATON — John Christman, a 2018 graduate of Eaton High School, has been named this year’s recipient of the G. Matthew Henry Memorial Scholarship. Christman, the son of Mary and the late Chip Christman, plans to study earth science at The Ohio State University in the fall.

The G. Matthew Henry Memorial Scholarship was established by his parents, George and Debbie Henry, and his sister, Michelle Lovely, in loving memory of Matt’s pursuit of integrity and academic excellence. A $1,000 scholarship is awarded each year to a promising graduating senior of Eaton High School.

In June of 2000, Matt, at the age of 25, passed away while playing basketball. He was a loyal friend to many, a dedicated student, and a role model for his peers. Henry graduated from Eaton High School in 1993 and was a 1997 graduate of DePauw University. At the time of his death, he was a Customer Team Finance Manager for Procter and Gamble.

Contributions may be made to the G. Matthew Henry Memorial Scholarship Fund, in care of the St. Clair Foundation at LCNB National Bank, 110 West Main Street, Eaton, OH 45320.

