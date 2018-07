Lakengren POA held its annual celebration of Independence Day complete with fireworks, on Saturday evening, June 30, kicking off celebrations around the county this week. The staff of The Register-Herald wishes everyone a safe and happy July 4.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/07/web1_3-burst.jpg Lakengren POA held its annual celebration of Independence Day complete with fireworks, on Saturday evening, June 30, kicking off celebrations around the county this week. The staff of The Register-Herald wishes everyone a safe and happy July 4. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/07/web1_behind-the-damn.jpg Lakengren POA held its annual celebration of Independence Day complete with fireworks, on Saturday evening, June 30, kicking off celebrations around the county this week. The staff of The Register-Herald wishes everyone a safe and happy July 4. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/07/web1_dbl-red-burst.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/07/web1_lake-at-dark.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/07/web1_rain-shower.jpg