Money raised for PC food banks

NEW PARIS — A quarter auction was held at New Paris American Legion Post 360 on Thursday, June 28, to benefit Preble County food banks. Proceeds from the auction will be split between the New Paris food bank and the Eaton food bank.

Many vendors donated to this event, bringing their items to be auctioned off. Everyone in attendance brought a nonperishable canned good item to be donated to the food bank. They also purchased their paddle and “quarter tickets,” which each equaled one quarter. Every item is explained and then people can put as many tickets as they want into the bin. The winner is pulled randomly.

Lisa Davidson planned the quarter auction to raise money for the area food banks, after attending an auction years prior and being interested in holding her own. She noted, with the summer season, need is greater for food banks in the area, since kids are out of school.

“We have a lot of people in this community who need food. The food banks in the area struggle to have enough food to distribute. Especially now that it is summer and kids are out of school. It takes more food to feed them,” Davidson said.

“It is just a really good cause, because they’re always struggling to get enough food in the community.”

Davidson added, the American Legion donated use of the building to the cause and she also thanked all vendors and those who donated their time and efforts.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

