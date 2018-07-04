News briefs

BOE meeting scheduled

The Preble County Board of Elections will conduct a regular business meeting on Thursday, July 5, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. in the Board’s office at 101 E. Main St., Eaton.

Eaton financial report available

The City of Eaton has filed its Annual Financial Report for the year ended Dec. 31, 2017. Copies of this report are on file in the office of the Director of Finance, 328 North Maple Street, Eaton, and are available for inspection.

Road closure

Eaton-Oxford Road is closed between Ohio 177 and Morning Sun Road for a full bridge replacement. This closure will specifically be between Boxes 10356 and 10404 and will be closed to all traffic for approximately 5 weeks.

YWCA Girls LEAD!

The YWCA is hosting summer day camps for girls ages 11-14, at Eaton First Church of the Nazarene. Campers will discover new talents, build life skills, and thrive in an all-girl environment led by strong female staff and mentors. The second session will be held July 16-27. All camps run Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Camp costs $150 per person, with sibling discounts and need-based financial aid available. If interested, contact Courtney Griffith at 937-336-5859 or cgriffith@ywcadayton.org.

PS Audit Report available

State auditors have completed their audit of the FY 17 financial records of Preble Shawnee Local Schools. A copy of the audit report is available for public inspection in the Treasurer’s Office of Preble Shawnee Local Schools located at 124 Bloomfield St., Camden, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

TVCLSD summer schedule

The Twin Valley Community Local Schools will be operating on an extended day/shortened workweek schedule through Aug. 3. Hours of operation will be 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and the building will be closed on Friday. Regular hours of operation will resume on Monday, Aug. 6. The TVS Elementary, Middle and High School office will work on limited hours starting June 18-July 31. For more information or questions, call the district office at 937-839-4688.

TCN summer schedule

Tri-County North Local Schools will be operating on an extended day/shortened week work schedule this summer. Through July 26, the hours of operation will be 6 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, with the exception of the week of July 4. The week of July 4, the hours of operation will be 6 a.m.-2 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. The school will be closed on Wednesday, July 4, due to the holiday. The building will be closed every Friday except July 6. Regular hours of operation will resume on Monday, July 30. Call the district office at 937-962-2671 with questions.

Purple Paws: Preble pets against domestic violence

YWCA Preble County Office’s signature fundraiser – Purple Paws: Preble Pets against domestic violence – will be held on Saturday, July 14 from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Registration opens at 10:30 a.m. Admission is $10 per person, with $5 per pet for Pet Showcase. Children five and under are free. The event will be held at Water Works Park in the new Bark Park that will be opening that day. Join YWCA Dayton’s Preble County Office for a day of family-friendly fun with fur-friends. Bring your pet for this fundraiser benefiting Preble County’s only domestic violence shelter and 24/7 crisis and DV hotline.

Annual Youth Night

Twin Valley Rod & Gun Club Annual Youth Night will be held on Tuesday, July 17, from 6-8 p.m, located at 9361 Germantown Pike, West Alexandria, Ohio. Youth 17 and younger are invited for supervised archery, bait casting, rifle/air-rifle, and shotgun shooting. Refreshments will be served. This event is made possible by the Division of Wildlife Grant.

TVCLSD meetings

The Twin Valley Community Local School Board of Education has announced its monthly meetings will be held the fourth Monday of each month, in the Twin Valley South Media Center at 6 p.m. Exception is the November/December meeting, which will be held on Monday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m. The 2018 meeting dates are July 23, Aug. 27, Sept.24, Oct. 22 and Dec. 3.

Annual Car Show

The annual car, truck, motorcycle, and antique tractor show will be held on July 21 from 12-4 p.m. at Peace Park in West Alexandria. Registration Begins at noon with a $10 entry fee. Trophies and dash plaques will be distributed for Best of Show, Best Pain, Best Motorcycle, and Best Tractor. Music provided by DJ Joe Leach. For more information contact Dave Sizemore at 478-6407.

Tornado siren testing

Monthly testing of tornado sirens countywide will be done on the first Wednesday of each month, through November, weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather on that day, sirens will not be tested.