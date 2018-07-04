North Central blood drive, July 9

ELDORADO — North Central Rescue is asking donors to help “Build a Better Summer Blood Supply” by supporting their community blood drive Monday, July 9, from 4-7 p.m.

The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at the Eldorado Fire Department, 140 East Mill St., Eldorado. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the patriotic “Earn Your Stars and Stripes – Donate Blood” t-shirt. Everyone 18 and older will be automatically entered in the “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive” drawing to win a $5,000 home improvement gift card.

Summer activities and travel often disrupt donation schedules and can impact the blood supply. If you must miss an appointment to donate please reschedule when you can.

The “Earn Your Stars and Stripes” t-shirt is bright blue with white lettering and the red CBC blood drop logo. It’s free to everyone who registers to donate from June 11 through July 21 at a CBC Donor Center or most CBC mobile blood drives.