Rep. Rezabek to Resign from Seat in Ohio House

COLUMBUS — Speaker of the Ohio House Ryan Smith (R-Bidwell) announced last week State Representative Jeffery Rezabek (R-Clayton) will be resigning from his seat in the Ohio House after he was appointed by Governor John Kasich as Judge of the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, Juvenile Division.

“I would like to thank my constituents of the 43rd House District for granting me the highest honor of representing you in the Ohio House. I will truly miss being an effective leader on your behalf,” said Rezabek. “I now have an amazing opportunity to make an impact on the children and families of Montgomery County as Juvenile Court Judge. I look forward to using my broad-based experience along with innovative ideas to address the judicial, administrative and collaborative components to advance the Juvenile Court.”

Rep. Rezabek is currently serving his second term as state representative of the 43rd Ohio House District, which encompasses Preble County and portions of Montgomery County. He serves on the House Agriculture and Rural Development and Civil Justice committees, as well as Vice Chair of the Criminal Justice Committee. As the owner of his law practice for more than 11 years, Rezabek has been instrumental in reforms to juvenile law and probate and civil matters.

“Representative Rezabek’s departure is bittersweet news for the members of the Ohio House, but I have every confidence that he will be more than successful in his new role,” said Speaker Smith. “When it comes to judicial matters, specifically pertaining to the juvenile court system and criminal justice reform, he has been a steadfast leader and an important voice within the caucus. His pleasant demeanor, positive attitude and vast knowledge of the legal system will be missed, but I look forward to working with him in this new capacity. I wish him luck and thank him for his service to the people of the 43rd District and the Ohio House.”

Rep. Rezabek’s resignation is expected to be effective July 11.

