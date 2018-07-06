PC grand jury issues indictments

EATON — A Preble County grand jury issued over 20 indictments during a Monday, July 2, session.

Among those indicted were Dawn Woods, 117 E. Decatur St., possession of cocaine, possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Megan Sue Koch, 39 Debbie Drive, aggravated possession of drugs (two counts,) illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possessing drug abuse instruments; Jason L. Simpson, 688 Rose Boulevard, Camden, unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Also: Justice L. Johnson, 1776 Eaton-Lewisburg Rd., aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Nathaniel Ware, Route 1, Rolling Meadows, Elkins, West Virginia, possession of hashish; Zeb Young, 6 Heavens Acres, Elkins, West Virginia, possession of hashish and possession of marijuana; Peter Myers, 7506 Adelphi Rd., Adelphi, Massachusetts, possession of LSD and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also: Asher Meerovich, 7506 Adelphi Rd., Adelphi, Massachusetts, possession of LSD and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Megan Sue Koch, 39 Debbie Drive, aggravated possession of drugs (two counts,) illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possessing drug abuse instruments; Corey A. McGurk, 31 Linden Drive, White River Junction, Vermont, possession of marijuana, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and possessing criminal tools; Taalyr S. Marsh, PO Box 56, Bridgewater, Vermont, possession of marijuana and possessing criminal tools.

Also: Jennifer N. Fisk, 415 Market St., Brookville, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction; Craig A. Cullers, 717 Lakengren Cover, Eaton, burglary and criminal mischief; Steven Michael Fisk, 84 Sample Drive, West Alexandria, violating a protection order; Jennifer G. Bryant, 778 Hoeller Rd., Dayton, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also: Michael Joseph Graham, 4755 Hursch Road, Arcanum, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Troy Robery Huntsberry, at large, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Robin L. Cole, at large, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; James E. Busteed, at large, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Also: Martin Jay Boomershine, 610 Aukerman St., Eaton, trafficking in heroin with specification, possession of heroin, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possessing drug abuse instruments; Darrell Raymond Griffith, 610 Aukerman St., Eaton, permitting drug abuse, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possessing drug abuse instruments; Bryon L. Shannon, 114 Heinkle Drive, Middletown, aggravated possession of drugs, obstructing official business and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.