TCN to host Lewisburg Farmer’s Market

LEWISBURG — The Village of Lewisburg and Tri-County North Local School District are working together to bring a farmer’s market to town this fall.

According to Superintendent Bill Derringer, the village asked if the Board of Education would support hosting a farmer’s market in the parking lot of the school. During the meeting on Thursday, June 28, the board voiced their support for the potential event.

The market will be held on Monday evenings from 5-8 p.m. through October. Council approved the rental agreement without fee for the collaboration with the village.

Derringer added, it has already been a busy summer working on projects. Those have included: a new roof, sidewalk improvement, painting, and installation of drinking fountains.

“A lot of the things we said we wanted to do before school began, we are in the process or have already completed them,” Derringer said. “The band tower behind the school is already completed, the flag is hung in the gym, the sidewalk going down to the stadium has been replaced already, we are getting the roof replaced and will be back under a 15-year warranty, there has been painting down in the fifth grade wing, and we have ordered five new drinking fountains.”

The senior class actually paid for the new drinking fountains, Derringer said.

The village is in talks with the school district for a contract for a School Resource Officer (SRO). Next year, they will have a full-time SRO and Chief Rick McGee part-time within the building.

In other school safety news, Derringer mentioned again that they will be hosting a “safety summit” in the fall to discuss all updates made to the school and what safety measures they have in place.

Council approved a resolution to hire Kramer & Associates, LLC for an elementary playground project. The board needs professional surveying and engineering for preparation of construction plans and specifications for replacement and improvement projects.

“If you remember, a couple years back, we hired Kramer & Associates to oversee the project out front with the sidewalks and drainage. We’re looking at going back with them for our playground project,” Derringer said. “Again, it’s not as easy as saying, we’re going to tear out the old and put in the new.

“There are all kinds of specifications that need to be met. There are guidelines on how much rubberized surface you have to put under areas based on the fall height. For that reason, we wanted to get somebody who will be responsible for making sure all those things are done.

“Also, we didn’t think we would have to, but we do have to go out for bid. At the next meeting, I will be bringing information on approving specs and approve the authorization to advertise and have people collect the bid packets. We can do all those things at the next meeting, but we have to follow the bid procedures.

“It is going to push the playground project back. It is still going to happen, but there is no way it is going to be done by the first day of school.”

In other business, the board approved:

•An overnight FFA field trip to Muskingum from July 9 through July 13.

•A resolution to participate in EPC Cooperative School Bus Purchasing program.

Tri-County North Board of Education will hold its next meeting on Monday, July 16, at 7:30 p.m. in the District Office.

