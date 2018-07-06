40th anniversary

EATON — Phil and Stefanie Price of Eaton will celebrate 40 years of marriage on Sunday, July 22, from 2-5 p.m. at the Eaton First Church of God, 601 East Lexington Road, Eaton. The couple married July 15, 1978 at the Eaton Church with Brethren by Rev. Ellis Guthrie and Rev. Gwinn Lacy officiating. They are the parents of Rebecca (Kelly) Pruss of Stanley, Wisconsin, and BJ (Cathy) Price of Eaton. They have seven grandchildren: Alex, Matthew, Anna, & Emily Pruss and Jimmy, Sammy, & Johnny Price. Phil is retired from Phil’s Phix-It Shop. Stefanie is currently employed at Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center at Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Phil and Stefanie (Arnett) Price https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/07/web1_For-Breeze.jpg Phil and Stefanie (Arnett) Price https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/07/web1_Wedding022-2-.jpg