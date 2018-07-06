Chamber Chatter

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County Chamber of Commerce has a full slate of summer events and activities scheduled for both chamber members and the public.

Ribbon cutting

Next Friday, July 13, there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house celebrating the new location of the Edward Jones branch office. Mark Howard and his staff welcome everyone to the new office, located at 1751 N. Barron Street in Eaton, as they celebrate with clients, provide information on Edward Jones’ services and more. Light hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be served.

July Breakfast Briefing

On Tuesday, July 17, Alex Kohls, Senior Area Manager for the Dayton Region for the U.S. Small Business Administration will facilitate a session on Succession Planning during the Preble County Chamber of Commerce’s July Breakfast Briefing. The session will be held from 7:45-9 a.m. in the Assembly Room at 119 S. Barron St. in Eaton. Presenters will include Rachel Meketon from the Greater Dayton Union Co-op Initiative and Kate Vriner from Sunbelt Business Advisors. GDUCI’s goal is to create an economy that works for everyone — an economy that supports family sustaining jobs, provides opportunities for underserved and marginalized people, and is accountable to the communities that drive it. Sunbelt Business Advisors assists business owners and others in all aspects of planning and executing an Exit Strategy. This session is free to Chamber Members and $10 for non-members.

Register online by visiting www.preblecountyohio.com or RSVP to chamberoffices@preblecountyohio.com or 937-456-4949.

Business After Hours

The Premier Community Health Mobile Clinic will be hosting a Business After Hours event at the Preble County Chamber of Commerce office located at 122 W. Decatur Street in Eaton on Tuesday, July 31. The mobile clinic will be offering free screenings including fingerstick tests for total cholesterol, HDL, blood glucose, A1c, and blood pressure. No appointments are needed. There will be refreshments, information about Premier Health’s offerings for Preble County communities, and businesses and more.

Lunch & Learn

On Wednesday, Aug 8, at 11:30 a.m., Hayward Chappell, Procurement Specialist for the Cincinnati OU PTAC, will be speaking to interested small business owners about the basics of government contracting and the services offered by the center. This session will be located in the Preble County Development Partnership Assembly Room, at 119 S. Barron St. Lunch will be provided. If interested, contact Preble County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Leslie Collins at leslie.collins@preblecountyohio.com, RSVP to 937-456-4949 or register online at www.preblecountyohio.com. Seating is limited to the first 25 registrants. This session is free to PC Chamber members, $10 for non-members.

Chamber Classic Golf Outing

The 2018 Preble County Chamber of Commerce Classic Golf Outing is set for Friday, Aug. 17, at Beechwood Golf Course in Arcanum. Proceeds from the event benefit the chamber’s annual academic and Ohio Business Week scholarships. Registration is now open, and sponsorships and donations being sought. Additional information and registration information can be found online at www.preblecountyohio.com. Premier sponsor is Reid Health’s Eaton Family Care Reid Urgent Care of Eaton. Additional sponsorships remain available, including a new “Ball Sponsor” which will include the sponsor’s logo on balls given to all golfers. Contact the chamber office 937-456-4949 for additional information.

August Breakfast Briefing

On Tuesday, Aug. 21, representatives from chamber partner LegalShield will present a workshop on how to combat Identity theft in your business after recent large-scale cybersecurity breaches. The session will be held from 7:45-9:30 a.m. in the Preble County Development Partnership Assembly Room, 119 S. Barron St., Eaton. This workshop wil focus on how can large scale, 3rd party data breaches affect a business and its employees, how would a potential felony arrest warrant for drug trafficking impact an owner and their business, and what the real risks to an owner and their business and the resulting legal problems are.

The Preble County Chamber of Commerce is excited to sponsor this one-of-a-kind event, but seating is limited to 30 attendees. Those interested should RSVP as soon as possible online at www.preblecountyohio.com or call the Preble County Chamber office at 937-456-4949. This workshop is free to Preble County Chamber members, $10 non-members.

