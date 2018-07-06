Ohio employers receive $2.9 million in workplace safety grants

COLUMBUS – One-hundred and ten Ohio employers will share more than $2.9 million in grants from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) to purchase equipment designed to substantially reduce or eliminate workplace injuries and illnesses.

“BWC’s safety grants not only help workers avoid injury, they encourage employers to become more engaged in what they can do to protect their employees,” said Abe Al-Tarawneh, superintendent of BWC’s division of safety and hygiene. “I applaud these employers for identifying potential risks within their workplaces and taking action to keep workers safe.”

The recipient employers operate in 56 counties around the state, including: Brown Transport Inc., located outside Gratis in Preble County. Brown Transport received $5,250 to purchase five tarp systems to reduce the risk of injury to fingers, hands, wrist, arms, shoulder, back, and legs related to repetitive motion, awkward postures, contact stress, slips, trips, falls, and crushing injuries. The intervention will improve the truck tarping process.

Brown Transport Inc. is a for hire commercial carrier specializing in non-hazardous semi-bulk dump commodities.

The Safety Intervention Grant program matches an employer’s investment 3-to-1 up to a maximum of $40,000. Quarterly data reports and follow-up case studies measure the effectiveness of employers’ safety interventions and establish best practices for accident and injury prevention. Learn more about the Safety Intervention Grant Program at bwc.ohio.gov.

