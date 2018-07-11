PS says farewell to treasurer

CAMDEN — Former Treasurer Mollie Hansel was recognized during the Preble Shawnee Board of Education meeting on Thursday, June 28. Hansel served her last day as Preble Shawnee Treasurer on Friday, June 29. Lori Green is the new Preble Shawnee Treasurer.

According to Superintendent Matt Bishop, Hansel served from 2006 until 2018. During the board meeting, she was presented with a retirement clock.

“You can’t do the things we do here without people and people are what make my job so nice — and my staff,” Hansel said. “I have the best staff in the state. You can’t do what we do without a good staff and without people around you to help out. I will miss everyone so much and I am grateful for my 12 years here.

“I leave you in good hands — Lori will be just fine. Everything will be just fine, because the people and the staff will all pitch in and help. Thank you.”

In other business, the board approved a contract with Social Sentinel for the 2018-2019 school year.

“This is a system that will search all of the public social media for potential threats against Preble Shawnee. We will get notified if a post is found and it is up to us to contact law enforcement or investigate it further,” Bishop explained. “All of the schools in the county are doing this, along with Montgomery and Darke Counties. It is a one year at a time contract, so we’ll see how it works.

“It is one of those things that I think is good, but it will produce a lot of work that first year. We are allowed to put some of the parameters in and we’ll have to figure that out. If we get a lot of false reports we can adjust as we go.”

Board member Gary Rader shared that the Camden Day Golf Outing raised $1,300 which is being donated to the Booster Club for the football stadium bleacher project.

In other news, the board approved:

•The eSpark program contract for Camden Primary and West Elkton Intermediate for the 2018-2019 school year.

•The second and final reading of Policy 2271 College Credit Plus NEOLA Policy Update.

•A one-year contract with Child Nutrition Services for the purpose of consulting services in the school food service program.

•The purchase/upgrade of security cameras throughout the district from Garber Connect in the amount of $18,915.

Preble Shawnee Board of Education will meet next on Thursday, July 19 at 6 p.m. in the Board of Education Office.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH