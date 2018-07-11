Democrats win fair seating bid

EATON — The Preble County Fair Board has awarded the bid for grandstand seating and ushering at the 2018 fair to the Preble County Democratic Party.

The 2018 fair will run from Saturday, July 28, to Saturday, Aug. 4.

A large number of volunteers are needed to cover the many featured performances and events in the grandstand during the week-long fair.

Members, supporters, and friends of the Preble County Democratic Party wishing to volunteer as ushers during fair events should contact Diane Keeler of Morning Sun at 513-796-0154.