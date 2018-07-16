District library plans activities

Kids and families

Summer Reading!

Summer Reading programs are happening now! Stop by your local branch library to sign up. Start logging your reading for a chance to win prizes! While you’re at it, pick up a list of all the fun kids, teen, and adult events being held during the summer, at your local PCDL branch!

Tweens Rock (ages 8-12)

Every Thursday in June and July at 12:30 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Learn about a different style of music each week at the Eaton Branch.

Tween-tivities: Piano note holder

Build the perfect place to clip notes and pictures for display: a piano note holder! This craft is for ages 8-12. Registration is required. Call or visit your local branch to sign up:

Monday, July 16 at 4 p.m.: New Paris Branch

Wednesday, July 18 at 3 p.m.: West Elkton Branch

Monday, July 23 at 2:30 p.m.: West Manchester Branch

Thursday, July 26 at 2:30 p.m.: Eldorado Branch

Weekly Crafts at the West Elkton Branch

For families, the West Elkton Branch will have a different craft on Thursdays through July:

July 26: All Ages Game Night

Summer Reading Musical Performance with Dave Sams

Thursday, July 19 at 6 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Dave Sams is a Hamilton-based musician who plays acoustic blues, jazz, Americana and fingerstyle guitar. Join him for an acoustic performance.

Preble County Comic Con 2018

Preble County District Library is hosting our second annual Preble County Comic Con (#PCCC2018)! In the hopes of being bigger and better than last year, this year’s event will be held at The Star Theatre and Gymnasium across the street from the Eaton library. This allows more space for community guests and artists, as well as crafts and activities.

Saturday, July 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Events/Guests & Activities:

Artists/ Comic Book Illustrators: Adam Fields, Stephen Baker, Vanessa Bettencourt & Jacob Falling

LARP (Live Action Role Play) demos with Amtgard

Cosplay Contest

Table-Top Gaming with Dark Hold Games

Vendors: Local comic shops, authors, artists

Community Fan Art display

Live recording of Lost in Circulation podcast.

Slime Station- Create superhero themed slime.

Free popcorn!

Make sure to get to the Preble County Comic Con early, because the first 100 in attendance will receive a limited edition Comic Con poster, designed by artist Adam Fields!

Teens (grades 6-12)

Weekly Teen programs at the Eaton Library

On Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m., teens in grades 6-12 can come to the Eaton Library for a weekly program:

July 17: Grease movie – Enjoy a musical movie! Grease has a runtime of 110 minutes.

July 24: Puzzle Room – Solve the mystery of Byron St. Claire’s missing Symphony in this team-based puzzle room! Solve riddles, find clues, and complete the puzzle within one hour, with the help of other teens at your library.

Puzzle Room

Solve the mystery of Byron St. Claire’s missing Symphony in this team-based puzzle room! Solve riddles, find clues, and complete the puzzle within one hour, with the help of other teens at your library. Registration is required for this program. Call or register in person at your local branch.

Monday, July 16 at 5:30 p.m.: New Paris Branch

Wednesday, July 18 at 3 p.m.: West Alexandria Branch

Monday, July 23 at 4 p.m.: West Manchester Branch

Tuesday, July 24 at 3:30 p.m.: Eaton Branch

Thursday, July 26 at 4 p.m.: Eldorado Branch

Adults

Rock out a clay pot

Tuesday, July 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the New Paris Library: Get inspired and rock out a clay pot for your garden! Sign up at the library or call (937) 437-7242.

Night Owl Prowl genealogy lock-in

Saturday, July 21 from 5-10 p.m. at the Preble County Room: Get free research help and access to everything in the Preble County Room’s archives, including the Ancestry.com library edition! Take the next step in your genealogy search at the Night Owl Prowl. Bring a snack to share with your fellow researchers.

Creative Writers Group

Thursday, July 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: If you have a written piece you would like to share, please bring it to the meeting. You will not be expected to share, but you are certainly welcome to do so! Writing activities and prompts will be provided for those who need a little extra inspiration.