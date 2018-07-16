Bussard Barnes Vaniman plans open house celebration

ELDORADO — The public is invited to the open house of the Bussard Barnes Vaniman Funeral Home, 311 N. Main St., Eldorado, celebrating 80 years of service to our community. The funeral home was established by Harry L. Bussard in 1938, and continues today under the direction of his daughter Carolyn Jill Vaniman.

The celebration is planned for Sunday, July 22, from 1-4 p.m.

There will be several vintage items on display in the funeral home. Stop in to see how funerals were held in homes 80 years ago.

In 1906, Harry E. Fulkerson, a local resident, obtained his funeral director and embalmer license. It was his daughter, Wanda Fulkerson, that would later become Mrs. Harry Bussard, thus joining two families in the same occupation. We are fortunate to have several funeral items and photos from this early time period, which will also be on display in the Funeral Home.

Visitors will be able to see the 111-year-old wedding dress which was worn by Mrs. Bussard’s mother when she married Mr. Fulkerson.

In 1944, Mr. Bussard purchased a small section of land on the corner of West Main Cross and Maple Street, and built the Eldorado Ice Cream Company (currently the restaurant SUDS). In addition to operating the funeral home, he began making Eldora Ice Cream, and soon opened a small restaurant. Years later, the ice cream business was sold to Wayne Dairy in Richmond, Indiana.

To honor the 74th year of this establishment, the refreshments at the open house will be ice cream and pie. Ice cream will be five cents per dip (limited to three dips to allow enough for everyone), and pie, fifteen cents per slice (limit two slices) — the prices in 1944. All money collected will be given to the Monroe Township Food Bank.