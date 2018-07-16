Eaton students recognized

EATON — During a meeting on Friday, July 6, the Eaton Community Schools Board of Education recognized all spring athletic teams and individuals for an outstanding season, and commended them on their outstanding sportsmanship and representation of Eaton Community Schools.

The board recognized the following individuals and team as qualifiers for the OHSAA Regional Meet: Chase Smith (Men’s Discus), Alex Newport (Men’s 1600 Meter Run), Tyler Pittman (Women’s Long Jump), and Kendall Combs, Makenzie Cooper, Kylee Kidwell, and Tyler Pittman (4×100 Meter Relay).

They recognized Kendall Combs, Kylee Kidwell, and Tyler Pittman as the OSHAA District Champions for the 4×200 Meter Relay. They also recognized Chase Smith for receiving the OHSAA State Championship Honors for placing fifth in Men’s Discus.

During board reports, Terry Parks presented his Miami Valley Career Technology Center Report (MVCTC) on the upcoming renovations to the campus.

He said, “We got the detailed maps or plans of what they are planning to do with the money that passed through the bond issue. The south building will be completely torn down and by the time it is done it will look very different. There will be a second story, inserted between the west and east and it looks really wonderful.

“I think they will also be able to bring in more students. In the past, they’ve turned away somewhere between 400-500 students. They will be able to bring more in. The classrooms will be larger, they won’t be like sardines.

“They are still fine tuning everything, but it looks wonderful. They travelled to different states to see what other joint vocational schools are doing and worked with the teachers to put this all together. This is something that we have to give [Superintendent Dr. Nick Weldy] a lot of credit. Once they’re done, it is going to be even more remarkable than it already is.”

Eaton Board of Education will hold its next meeting on Thursday, Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. at Hollingsworth East Elementary.

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

