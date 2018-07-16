National Night out to be held

EATON — On Tuesday, Aug. 7, neighborhoods throughout Eaton are being asked to join forces with thousands of communities nationwide for the “35th Annual National Night Out” NNO crime and drug prevention event.

National Night Out, which is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch (NATW) and co-sponsored locally by Eaton Police Division and Preble County Community Outreach, will involve over 16,500 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories, Canadian cities and military bases around the world.

NNO 2018 corporate sponsors are Dietz & Watson, Ring, Associa and Package Guard.

National Night Out is designed to: heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for and participation in local anti-crime efforts, strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships, and send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

From 7-10 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 7, residents in neighborhoods throughout Eaton and across the nation are asked to lock their doors, turn on outside lights, and spend the evening outside with neighbors and police. Many neighborhoods throughout Eaton will be hosting a variety of special events, such as block parties, cookouts, visits from police, flashlight walks, contests, and youth activities.

“This is a night out for America to stand together to promote awareness, safety, and neighborhood unity. National Night Out showcases the vital importance of police-community partnerships and citizen involvement in our fight to build a safer nation. On NNO, we invite neighborhoods nation-wide to join us in Giving Crime & Drugs a ‘Going Away Party’,” National Project Coordinator Matt Peskin said,

For more information visit the Preble County Community Outreach Group (PCCO) at https://www.facebook.com/groups/pcco1 or the Eaton Ohio National Night Out Page at https://www.facebook.com/PCCOandEPD. Contact Carla Barnett of PCCO either through the group, page, or pcco.12@gmail.com.