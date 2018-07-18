PCAA teaming up for Fair art contests

PREBLE COUNTY — Calling all artists of all ages and all mediums — the Preble County Art Association has teamed up with the Preble County Fair for the Fair Art Show.

Online registration through the fair office has begun. In-person submissions are permitted during the drop off times, July 26, 4-7 p.m. and July 27, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. All drops offs are to be done at the fair in the EXPO Expansion. All fair passes and registration must be done at thefair office. All details can be found at preblecountyfair.org. Call the fair office with questions at 937-456-3748.

Entries: Online or in person during check in. Entry fee: weekly fair pass/membership pass ($25) plus $0.25 per item entered.

Check in: Thursday, July 26, 4-7 p.m. and Friday, July 27, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Junior Photo entries only: mats: $3 and plastic sleeves:$1.50.

Judging: Saturday, July 28. (closed judging.) Photographs and artwork will be judged separately.

Items will be released Aug. 4, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The Preble County Agricultural Society will not be responsible for any items left. Premiums will be available for pick up on AUG. 4, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Premiums will not be mailed.

Visitors at the fair can enjoy the exhibit, up for the duration of the show but can also catch the Preble County Art Association doing artist demos and hosting free art activities on Saturday, July 28 from 4-5 p.m. and Sunday, July 29, from 1-2 p.m. and 4-5.p.m.

Visit www.preblearts.org for the latest specials and workshops or call 937-456-3999. The Visual Art Center is located at 601 Hillcrest Dr. in Eaton. Summer hours are: Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. The Preble County Art Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to making art accessible to Preble County.