Preble County Comic Con this weekend

EATON — Get your costume ready for the second annual Preble County Comic Con this Saturday, July 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Preble County District Library welcomes fans of all ages to compete in the cosplay contest, meet local artists, attend a live-streamed panel discussion, and more at the Star Theatre and Gymnasium at 310 N. Barron St. in Eaton (the old Eaton High School, directly across the street from the Eaton Branch Library).

“We had such a large turnout last year for our first Comic Con that we decided to move the event to a larger space,” said PCDL Marketing Coordinator Michael Zimmerman. “Having the gym and theater right across the street is a great place to have this year’s Comic Con.”

The Comic Con will feature a cosplay contest with winners chosen in four age groups: 0-3 years, 4-12 years, 13-18 years, and 19 years and older. Pre-registration is available at the Eaton Branch Library. Costumes from all genres are acceptable, as are original characters. Only handmade or hand-assembled costumes will be allowed. Pre-styled accessories are allowed, but the library strongly encourages handmade accessories. All contestants are encouraged to bring a reference photo or drawing of their character for the judges. Weapons and other dangerous items are prohibited, and all costumes must follow the library’s code of conduct (no nudity or offensive language).

You’ll also meet local artists and comic book illustrators, watch live action role-playing, play tabletop games with local gaming store, Darkhold Games. There will be vendors from area comic shops, authors, fan art from the community, and panel discussions that will be streamed live on the library’s Facebook page (facebook.com/PrebleLibrary).

The first 100 in attendance will receive a limited edition Comic Con poster, designed by local artist Adam Fields.

Tag your photos and videos online with the hashtag #PCCC2018 to share this year’s Comic Con experience.

Members of the Ohio Garrison of the 501st Legion will be back in full replica Star Wars costumes for the library’s second annual Comic Con. Pictured are Ohio Garrison members at the inaugural Preble County Comic Con in 2017. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/07/web1_501st_ne20187141957994.jpg Members of the Ohio Garrison of the 501st Legion will be back in full replica Star Wars costumes for the library’s second annual Comic Con. Pictured are Ohio Garrison members at the inaugural Preble County Comic Con in 2017. Kelly Turner came to the 2017 Preble County Comic Con in full Jack Sparrow costume. The library’s second annual Comic Con will be Saturday, July 21. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/07/web1_KellyTurner_ne201871419513869.jpg Kelly Turner came to the 2017 Preble County Comic Con in full Jack Sparrow costume. The library’s second annual Comic Con will be Saturday, July 21.