International student to attend PSLSD

PREBLE COUNTY — This August three international high school exchange students will be arriving in Preble Shawnee as part of the CIEE High School Exchange program.

Madoka from Japan will be staying with the Johnson family and is most excited to “learn about American culture, try new things, and eat delicious food.”

The Johnson family is a second time host family with CIEE and they are eager to have a new family member join their household this summer.

The Germantown community will also welcome Benedetta from Italy and Philipp from Germany. Benedetta will be hosted by the Alexander family and will be their first student. Both students will attend ValleyView and will stay for a full academic year.

Each year, international high school students representing more than 70 nationalities come to the U.S. to experience American culture as part of CIEE’s High School Exchange program. Students attend local high schools, live with American host families, and participate in extracurricular activities and athletics.

During their stay, students also give back to their host communities by participating in volunteer projects and community service activities. Through the High School Exchange program, CIEE provides life-changing cultural exchange opportunities that help students, families, and schools gain new perspectives and develop lifelong relationships that cross borders and cultures.

Interested in hosting an international exchange student? Contact Terry or Nichole Johnson, CIEE Local Coordinators, at 937-634-3131 or visit ciee.org/highschool to learn more.