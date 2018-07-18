West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Teresa Marcum Thomas, Amber Staker, Debi Thomas Jezenski, Jim Pemberton, Marilyn Grubb, Carolyn Ulrich, Cassidy Stacy, Denise Smith, Stacey Lamb, Jake Sarver, Gabe Wetzel, Mason Holthaus, Keegan Holthaus, Dave Weber, Dalton Wiegand, Jazmyn Simpson, Ralph Goins, Alicia Beneke Sanders, Shelley Spitler, Bill Voge, Cody McKee, Madison Fox, Steve Moses, Wilma Shaw, Jake Sarver, Barbra Teater, Dalton Wiegand, Joshua Cottingim, Dave Weber, Cheryl Waldeck, Jordan Howard, Michael C. Russell, Sue Rivers

Anniversaries this week: Scott and Trisha Arndts, Jason and Jennifer DeLong, Caleb and Abby Walker, Ed and Nancy Lockhart, Rod and Tammy Good, Josh and Traci Sagester, Wes and Valerie Durkle, Dan and Erin Utsinger, Steve and Carol Unger, In memory of Harold and Mary Maxson

American Legion Post 322

Rock the Juke Box and Hawaiian Carry-in, Friday, July 20 at 7 p.m.

The Senior Fun Bunch meets every Thursday from 1-4 p.m. for music and dancing.

Euchre and Ladies Night every Wednesday evening at 7p.m. with a 50/50 raffle at James E. Ryan, Post 322, 1477 Ohio 503 S.

N. American Wild Game Cook-Off

Spic’n Span Pots’n Pans 4-H Club is sponsoring another North American Wild Game Cook-off during the Preble County Fair on Sunday., July 29, at 6 p.m. Register by 5 p.m. and begin setting up in the Toney Building. Only one entry permitted per class, but you may enter as many classes as desired. Classes are Big Game, which includes Whitetail Deer, Bear, Moose, Pronghorn, Caribou and Elk, Small Game, which includes squirrel, rabbit, raccoon, groundhog and beaver, Fish from any wild game fish, Bird from any wild game bird, and Exotic, which includes Turtle, Lynx, Armadillo, Frog Legs, Rattlesnake and Alligator. All game must be native to North America or have a hunting, trapping or fishing season in North America. Entries will be judged on taste and presentation requiring 70 percent of the dish to be comprised of the game animal or fish for the entry. Food will need to be cooked prior to arrival and kept warm and there must be enough for five samples. Cash Prizes to each class winner and the over all Grand Champion. Entrants are required to pay their own entrance to the fairgrounds.

Sorority Garage Sale

Omicron Sigma Sorority is holding its annual, gigantic, 2-day multi-family garage sale Thursday, Aug. 2, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday, Aug. 3, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is located at the Preble County Youth Center at the corner of Park Avenue and Decatur Street in Eaton. It will feature men, women, and children’s clothing, household items, books, and much more. All proceeds go to Preble County charities. Omicron Sigma Sorority is a philanthropic sorority located in Preble county. We also award a $1,000 annual scholarship to a qualified student who are attending a Preble County School who wishes to further his/her education at an institution of higher learning or training.

Farmer’s Market

The WA Celebration Committee’s weekly Farmers’ Market meets in Peace Park every Thursday from 5-8 p.m. through September. All funds raised are used by the Celebration Committee to provide the community with fireworks for July 4, and new toys for Santa Villa in December. Funds also will be used for needed repairs at Santa Villa. Contact Carol Lunsford at 839-4085 for additional information or to reserve your space.

St. John Church

World Vision Children, our mission for June, collected $240. Our mission for July is the TVS Elementary Student Fund.

We are accepting Christian devotionals and inspirational fiction, only, for missions, at 20 E. South Street.

We provide a meal to the Homeless Shelter every fourth Thursday of the month.

Salem Lutheran Church

The Lutheran Youth Organization meets for Bible Study every Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m.

The Men’s Breakfast and Bible Study invites all men to join them July 21, and every third Saturday, at 7:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

Adult Bible Study meets every Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m. at 70 E. Dayton St.

Coups for Troops accepts unwanted grocery coupons, up to two months expired, for troops overseas to use in the Commissaries. A basket is located in the Church Library.

Pastor Dan Mershon will conduct a Worship service at Vancrest of Eaton one Sunday per month.

Salem provides a meal for the Homeless Shelter the fourth Monday of every month.

Our special offering for July is for our community WACOCA.