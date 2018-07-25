Senior edition

EATON — Tastes from Around the World: Come and eat around the world in one place on Wednesday, July 25 at 6 p.m. You will be offered a five course meal along with a drink of your choice (non-alcoholic and alcoholic drinks will be available). The cost is $35 for members and $50 for non-members. Pre-register by calling 937-456-4947. Thanks to Reid Health Alliance for partial sponsorship.

Ice Cream Sundaes: Make your own sundaes with us on Tuesday, July 31 at 1:30.

Hawaiian Luau: Join us for music, surprise hula Hawaiian girls, coconut pineapple bars, virgin Pina Coladas, and fun. Free event at the senior activities center on Wednesday, Aug. 1, at 10 a.m.

Thursday Night Dance will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 1, instead of Thursday, Aug. 2. The dance will be held at the Rotary Junction from 4-7 p.m. at the Preble County Fairgrounds.

Preble County Fair Transportation: On Wednesday, Aug. 1, free transportation is available from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. from the senior activities center and 3-7:30 p.m. from The Grange to the Preble County Fairgrounds.

Breakfast Bingo: Play bingo and eat breakfast with us on Friday, Aug. 3 at 9:30 a.m. at The Grange. Cost is $3 for members, and $5 for non-members. RSVP at 937-456-4947. Sponsored by Maple Gardens.

Basic Computer Workshop: Preble County Library will be here on Tuesday, Aug. 7 at 1:30 p.m.. You will learn how to turn the computer on and off, using the mouse and keyboard, and interacting with what’s on the screen. Computers are provided.

Country Living Fair: Bringing the magazine’s content to life and giving readers access to unique shopping in Columbus, Ohio. The fabulous show and sale of “Made in America” crafts, beautiful antiques, quirky collectibles, home harvest and so much more to see. Book your trip today for this trip on Friday, Sept. 14.

Columbus Zoo: Join us on this min-trip to the Columbus Zoo. Lots of animals to see from around the world. This trip is on Tuesday, Sept. 25, only four seats available. Call today, 937-456-4947.

Iceland’s Magical Northern Lights: Discover Iceland, a land and culture forged by fire and ice. Take a northern lights cruise, visit Skogar Folk Museum, travel the incredible Golden Circle and so much more. Register today for this 7-day trip from Sept. 27 to Oct. 3, 2018.

All activities are located at the Senior Activities Center at 800 East St. Clair St. in Eaton, unless otherwise mentioned in the post. Like our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ or give us a call at 937-456-4947. Visit our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org. Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities.