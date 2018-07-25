Explore Tent back at fair

EATON — The Preble County Fair will once again host an exciting and educational attraction this year — the EXPLORE Agriculture and Natural Resources Tent. Located near the Wildlife Tent, the EXPLORE Tent will offer displays and activities to educate and entertain both children and adults.

The theme of this year’s display is “Water.” Stop by to learn about the importance of water in our lives, how you can lower your water usage, protect water quality, and check out some fun water facts.

The EXPLORE Tent will offer more than just educational displays. Picnic tables, games, a scavenger hunt, freebies, and prize giveaways will also be available. Planned activities for children will be held at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. each day. The organizations sponsoring the activities are as follows:

Saturday, July 28 — United States Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency

Sunday, July 29 — Preble County Farm Bureau

Monday, July 30 — Three Valley Conservation Trust

Tuesday, July 31 — Preble Soil and Water Conservation District

Wednesday, Aug. 1 — OSU Extension & Preble County 4-H

Thursday, Aug. 2 — Pork Festival

Friday, August 3 – Preble County Solid Waste District

While browsing the fairgrounds, keep an eye out for EXPLORE posters featuring magnifying glasses. They are part of a scavenger hunt. Children can complete the hunt and get a prize. In addition, adult visitors to the tent will be able to enter to win a swimming pool (remember the water theme), so make sure and get entered to win.

Stop by the EXPLORE Agriculture and Natural Resources Tent and join in the fun. Giveaways and activities will change daily, so stop in often.