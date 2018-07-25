6-State Trooper Project to focus on Move Over

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and other members of the 6-State Trooper Project will collaborate to focus on enforcing the Move Over law. This initiative began Sunday, July 22, at 12:01 a.m. and ends on Saturday, July 28, at 11:59 p.m.

The high-visibility enforcement will include the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police, West Virginia State Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

From 2013-2017, Ohio State Highway Patrol cruisers were involved in 58 crashes that appear to be related to the Move Over law. These crashes resulted in the deaths of two civilians, and injured 34 civilians and 24 officers. From 2013 to 2017, the Patrol has recorded 14,202 Move Over violation citations.

“When drivers see any vehicle with flashing or rotating lights parked on the roadside, moving over just isn’t the law, it’s the right thing to do,” said Colonel Paul A. Pride, Patrol superintendent. “When drivers Move Over, they can help protect the lives of everyone who works on or uses Ohio’s roadways.”

Ohio law requires all drivers to move over to an adjacent lane when approaching any vehicle with flashing or rotating lights parked on the roadside. If moving over is not possible due to traffic or weather conditions, or because a second lane does not exist, motorists should slow down and proceed with caution. The Move Over law now exists in all 50 states.

The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol and intelligence sharing.