J. Todd Smith sworn in as State Representative of the 43rd Ohio House District

COLUMBUS— J. Todd Smith was sworn in as state representative of the 43rd Ohio House District during a Tuesday, July 24, House session, filling the vacant seat left by the appointment of Jeff Rezabek to Montgomery County Juvenile Judge.

Born in southern Ohio, Smith graduated from Cincinnati Christian University and was awarded a Master’s Degree in the New Testament earlier this year. He has been a pastor at The Church at Farmersville for 21 years, and his pastorate recently expanded to its sister church in West Chester.

Smith is actively engaged in his community, serving on the Valley View School District Security Committee, which explores the prevention of school violence. He is also involved with other school activities including tutoring, chaperoning, and substitute teaching.

“It is a great privilege to become a member of this honorable House,” said Smith. “I am honored, excited, and eager to get to work for the great people of the 43rd House District and look forward to representing their needs and desires to the leadership in Columbus.”

He and his wife of 24 years, Jennifer, have four children and live in Germantown.

The 43rd District includes Preble County and a portion of Montgomery County.

