News briefs

Business After Hours

The Premier Community Health Mobile Clinic will be hosting a Business After Hours event at the Preble County Chamber of Commerce office located at 122 W. Decatur Street in Eaton, on Tuesday, July 31. The mobile clinic will be offering free screenings including fingerstick tests for total cholesterol, HDL, blood glucose, A1c, and blood pressure. No appointments are needed. There will be refreshments, information about Premier Health’s offerings for Preble County communities, and businesses and more.

DD Personnel/Finance meeting

The Personnel/Finance Committee of the Preble County Board of DD will meet at 2 p.m., on Aug. 2, at 200 Eaton Lewisburg Road Eaton. The board may adjourn into executive session as appropriate to discuss the compensation and employment of a public employee as well as any other business coming before the committee. The Policy Review Committee of the Preble County Board of DD will meet at 4 p.m. on Aug. 2, at 200 Eaton Lewisburg Road Eaton, to review proposed new policies as well as any other business coming before the committee.

Lane Library book sale

The Friends of the Oxford Lane Library are gearing up for their big summer book sale, which will be held at the Oxford Lane Library from Aug. 2-4. In addition to the smaller monthly sales held in the library lobby, two larger book sales in summer and winter expand over several days, include many more items, and offer lower prices. The sale will be held in the upstairs meeting room in the Oxford Lane Library located at 441 S Locust St. in Oxford. Book sale customers will be able to browse for fiction, nonfiction, cookbooks, DVDs, games, maps, and more, with all proceeds benefiting the Oxford Lane Library’s collections and programming. The sale will begin with a members’ preview on Thursday, Aug. 2, from 5-8 p.m. While this preview sale is only open to Friends of the Oxford Lane Library members, memberships will be available at the door, starting at $10 for individuals and $25 for families. The sale will be open to the general public from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 3, and will conclude with a bag sale from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 4, when bargain hunters can pay $3 per bag of books.

BOE office closure

The Preble County Board of Elections will be closed on Friday, Aug. 3. The office will reopen for business Monday, Aug. 6 at 8 a.m.

Blood Drive

Grace Lutheran Church will host a blood drive on Thursday, Aug. 2 from 1-7 p.m. Register to give blood from May 29 until Sept. 1 and you will be automatically registered to win a $5,000 gift card to a home improvement store. To make your appointment go to www.donortime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

U.S. 127 Donation Garage Sale

Boy Scout Troop 78 of Eaton will be hosting a donation only garage sale during the annual U.S. 127 garages sales on Aug. 2-4 from 7 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. at 211 Romadoor Ave., Eaton, Ohio 45320. The sale will feature children’s clothing, adult clothing, and household items.

Multi-family charity garage sale

Omicron Sigma Sorority is holding its annual gigantic two day multi-family garage sale Thursday, Aug. 2 and Friday, Aug. 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is located at the Preble County Youth Center at the corner of Park Avenue and Decatur Street in Eaton. It will feature men, women, and children’s clothing, household items, books, and much more. All proceeds go to Preble County charities.

TVS school hours

Twin Valley South High School/Middle School Office is open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m., beginning Aug. 6. The first day for students will be Monday, Aug. 20. Students new to the district may register beginning Monday, Aug. 6. To register a new student, parents need to bring a birth certificate, medical records, Social Security number, two proofs of residency and custody papers if applicable. For high school students, call the school at 937-839-4693 to schedule an appointment. High school students may pick up schedules beginning Monday, Aug. 6. Schedule changes may be made through Friday, Aug. 10.

PC Chamber Lunch & Learn

Have you ever considered selling your services or products to a government agency, school or university? The OU PTAC in Cincinnati helps small businesses in Preble, Clinton, Warren, Butler, Hamilton and Clermont counties understand this process. Most small businesses need help understanding the process of contracting with government agencies: how to start, what is needed, where to find opportunities, and how to bid. On Wednesday, Aug 8, at 11:30 a.m., Hayward Chappell, Procurement Specialist for the Cincinnati OU PTAC, will be talking to interested small business owners about the basics of government contracting and the services offered by the center. This session will be located in the Preble County Development Partnership Assembly Room, at 119 S. Barron St. Lunch will be provided. Free to chamber members, $10, non-members. Call 937-456-4949, email chamberoffices@preblecountyohio.com, or register online at www.preblecountyohio.com.

Road closure

Beginning Monday, July 23, Oxford Gettysburg Road between boxes 5178 and 5203, beginning at Murray Road and ending at Eaton Gettysburg Road, is closed for approximately three weeks due to a full bridge replacement. No traffic will be permitted.

NT Board meeting changes

The regular board meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 28, has been rescheduled for Monday, Aug. 6, at 6:30 p.m. at the National Trail Schools K-12 Facility. The meeting will be for all regular general purposes.

Chamber Classic Golf Outing

The 2018 Preble County Chamber of Commerce Classic Golf Outing is set for Friday, Aug. 17, at Beechwood Golf Course in Arcanum. Proceeds from the event benefit the chamber’s annual academic and Ohio Business Week scholarships. Registration is now open, and sponsorships and donations being sought. Additional information and registration information can be found online at www.preblecountyohio.com, by emailing chamberoffices@preblecountyohio.com or calling 937-456-4949.

Pork Festival Parade applications available

Entries are being accepted for the 2018 Annual Preble County Pork Festival Parade in Eaton, Ohio. The parade commences at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 15. Parade applications are available on the website at https://www.porkfestival.org/parade. Scroll down to the application. One application is for Bands the other is the General Application. Applications are submitted directly from the website. If in need of a paper application, contact Karen Hake at parade@porkfestival.org or call 937-336-4116. Deadline for entry is extended to Sept. 1.

TVCLSD meetings

The Twin Valley Community Local School Board of Education has announced its monthly meetings will be held the fourth Monday of each month, in the Twin Valley South Media Center at 6 p.m. Exception is the November/December meeting, which will be held on Monday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m. The 2018 meeting dates are Aug. 27, Sept.24, Oct. 22 and Dec. 3.

Tornado siren testing

Monthly testing of tornado sirens countywide will be done on the first Wednesday of each month, through November, weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather on that day, sirens will not be tested.