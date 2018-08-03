TVCLSD names new superintendent

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Warren J. Scholler is the new superintendent for Twin Valley Community Local Schools, effective Wednesday, Aug. 1.

According to TVCLSD Treasurer Tearalee Riddlebarger, the board interviewed two candidates on July 10 and made an offer to Scholler on July 12.

Scholler was previously the interim superintendent at Valley View Local Schools, through July 31.

During the TVCLS Board of Education meeting on Monday, July 23, the board approved Scholler’s 18-month employment contract.

At the end of the meeting, Board President Jim Pemberton addressed former Superintendent Bob Fischer.

“It has been a pleasure for the two and a half years we’ve had you,” Pemberton said. “I wish you the best in all your endeavors moving forward. It has been a good ride and we will continue to move forward in the same direction.”

The rest of the board agreed and sent their well wishes to Fischer on his future endeavor as superintendent of National Trail Local Schools.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

