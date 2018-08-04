Library users have free access to Lynda.com classes

PREBLE COUNTY — Preble County Library users can now access over 6,600 online classes from Lynda.com, after the Ohio Public Library Information Network (OPLIN) and the Ohio Library Council (OLC) reached an agreement with LinkedIn. The three-year deal will provide all Ohio public library users access to the online courses with their library card number and four-digit PIN. The agreement is the first-of-its-kind in the nation between LinkedIn and a statewide system of public libraries.

Lynda.com, a company acquired by LinkedIn, is now part of LinkedIn Learning, and helps anyone learn business, technology and creative skills to achieve personal and professional goals. The service has more than 12,000 courses, ranging from computer programming to project management, including instruction on various computer software, programming languages, and business topics. The video courses are taught by industry experts and are designed for any skill level.

“Normally, using Lynda.com requires a paid subscription, but as an Ohio library cardholder, anyone can now access Lynda.com video courses from any computer with an internet connection simply by entering their library card number and 4-digit PIN,” said Don Yarman, Executive Director, OPLIN. “The OPLIN Board chose to invest in this online learning platform because it gives Ohio’s public libraries another critical tool to cultivate the state’s workforce and it’s strongly aligned with the skills needed for Ohio’s list of in-demand jobs.”

“Technology and automation are changing the nature of work at a rapid pace,” said Ryan Burgess, Director of the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation. “We’re excited to see Ohio libraries partnering with LinkedIn to provide all Ohioans with online continuous learning resources to prepare for the jobs of today and tomorrow.”

Public libraries naturally inspire continuous learning and have been active supporters of workforce development in their communities providing computer and internet access and training, resume writing, small business resources, and career exploration through STEM programming and makerspaces. By providing career development resources through Lynda.com, Ohio libraries are able to target a specific need of their citizens, small businesses, employers and local organizations with the goal of driving economic development.

“With this first-of-its-kind partnership, Ohio’s public libraries continue to serve as a model for the nation,” said Doug Evans, Executive Director of the Ohio Library Council. “Ohio already has the highest library use per capita in the United States. We are excited that this service will be available to every cardholder in the state. This partnership will help create economic opportunity and build Ohio’s workforce.”

Links are already available for Preble County library users to access Lynda.com resources. Preble County District Library, with branches in Camden, Eaton, Eldorado, New Paris, West Alexandria, West Elkton, and West Manchester, has a link on its website at www.preblelibrary.org. To access the resource directly, go to https://www.lynda.com/portal/sip?org=preblelibrary.org.

For users of Brown Memorial Library in Lewisburg, access Lynda.com at https://www.lynda.com/portal/sip?org=brownmemorial.lib.oh.us.

For users of Marion Lawrence Memorial Library in Gratis, you can access the classes at https://www.lynda.com/portal/sip?org=marion-lawrence-memorial-library.